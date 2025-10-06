Road ban for Audi driver, 26, caught under influence of cannabis on A53 in Shrewsbury
An Audi driver who was caught under the influence of cannabis on the busy A53 has been banned from the road.
Tyrone Jones, aged 26, drove an Audi A3 on the A-road in Shrewsbury on July 21 this year.
A drugs test found he had 3.1 micrograms of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the class B drug, is 2mcg.