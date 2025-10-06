The Bryntitli Fund offers funding for local community organisations and are currently accepting grant applications until midnight on Sunday, November 9.

Any charities, bona fide voluntary organisations or constituted community groups in or directly benefiting Rhayader and Cwmdauddwr can apply for funds.

Organisations can apply for up to £1,000

A short application form needs to be completed and it can be found on the town council’s website at www.Rhayader.gov.wales, through Rhayader and District Community Support at The Arches, by asking a town councillor or by emailing clerk@rhayader.gov.wales

The closing date for applications is midnight on Friday, November 10.

The town council will meet after this date to go through the applications and assess each one to decide which organisations they can offer grant funding to at this time.

Completed forms can be taken to The Arches or email clerk@rhayader.gov.wales or give them to a town councillor.

The money came from the Bryntitli wind farm scheme and it is given to the town council to distribute to local groups.

The Bryn Titli wind farm features 22 wind turbines and has been operational since 1994.

For more information email clerk@rhayader.gov.wales.