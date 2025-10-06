Shropshire Star
Close

Peter Rhodes on boats, computers and the lure of becoming a global leader

The BBC is to give up covering the annual Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race amid allegations that it is regarded by Beeb bosses as “haughty, pompous, and bumptious.”

Plus
By Peter Rhodes
Published

Not to mention expensive. The race costs the BBC about £500,00 to broadcast but that may be because the Corporation has its own magic money tree (you and me, brother), enabling it to deploy up to 40 cameras plus drones and a helicopter for the event. I dare say the new broadcaster, C4, may not do the boat-race job quite so lavishly but does it matter? If our beloved national broadcaster cannot cover an event at a reasonable price, then make way for someone who can. Now, Auntie, about Glastonbury . . .

A strange thing happens to some politicians when they get their hands on the levers of power. Suddenly, the UK is too small a canvas for their great works. They need to become global titans. We saw it with Tony Blair who in a matter of months, morphed from humble PM of the UK to best mate of President Bush, with all the horrors that unleashed.

Oxford boat race team in the water
Oxford boat race team in the water