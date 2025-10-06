Peter Rhodes on boats, computers and the lure of becoming a global leader

Not to mention expensive. The race costs the BBC about £500,00 to broadcast but that may be because the Corporation has its own magic money tree (you and me, brother), enabling it to deploy up to 40 cameras plus drones and a helicopter for the event. I dare say the new broadcaster, C4, may not do the boat-race job quite so lavishly but does it matter? If our beloved national broadcaster cannot cover an event at a reasonable price, then make way for someone who can. Now, Auntie, about Glastonbury . . .

A strange thing happens to some politicians when they get their hands on the levers of power. Suddenly, the UK is too small a canvas for their great works. They need to become global titans. We saw it with Tony Blair who in a matter of months, morphed from humble PM of the UK to best mate of President Bush, with all the horrors that unleashed.