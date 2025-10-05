“Bright or sunny spells” forecast for the West Midlands as Storm Amy clears

Storm Amy, which was named by the Met Office on October 1, brought strong winds and rain to the UK this weekend.

However, according to the Met Office, the weather will return to more settled conditions in the West Midlands in the coming days.

Met Office West Midlands forecast

Monday October 6

A cloudy start with patchy rain and drizzle for some. Drier through the afternoon with bright or sunny spells. A little breezy in exposed spots, but lighter winds than Sunday. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Tuesday October 7 to Thursday October 9

Mainly dry on Tuesday with sunny spells. Increasingly cloudy with chance of some light rain during Wednesday. Turning drier and brighter throughout Thursday. Temperatures around the seasonal average.

Stock image of a woman walking beneath autumn leaves.

Met Office UK long-range forecast

Thursday October 9 to Saturday October 18

On Thursday, the south of the UK will see residual patchy light rain and drizzle clear to the southeast during the day, with skies then brightening. The north of the UK, especially northwest Scotland, will also see some rain and drizzle, and it will be rather windy here. The rest of the country will be dry and bright with some sunshine and fairly light winds.

Thereafter, high pressure is expected to dominate for most if not all of the rest of the period, bringing plenty of dry, settled weather. Cloud amounts will be variable, and some overnight fog is likely, this slowly clearing through the morning. Thicker cloud and some rain may affect the far north at times though. Temperatures will be near average, but with some chilly nights possible.