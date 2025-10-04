‘I live by HMP Birmingham where bin strikes have left the prison cleaner than streets - it's beyond a joke’

Locals claim inmates at HMP Birmingham are enjoying better living conditions than nearby residents after the bin strikes leave the prison 'cleaner than the streets'.

Winson Green Prison is known as being one of the roughest jails in Britain- which has housed notorious criminals and murderers, including Fred West. But locals believe prisoners are "better off" banged-up inside due to the ongoing industrial action which has left their area "a festering hellhole".

Images show piles of bin liners and dumped waste on surrounding streets where homeowners say rubbish hasn't been collected for six weeks. Meanwhile, the outside of the category B prison looks spotless and residents reckon inmates are enjoying a "better quality of life" inside.

The Birmingham bin strikes have been ongoing now for ten months with no end in sight to the dispute blighting the UK’s second city. This week, protesting bin workers staged a demonstration outside the constituency office of the home secretary and local MP Shabana Mahmood.

Rubbish in Norman Street, Winson Green area of Birmingham on October 2 2025.

Birmingham residents on the rubbish on their streets

Darren Wilkes, 55, who lives in nearby Lozells, Birmingham, said: "In all my life living in the city I have never seen it in a state like this. It is beyond a joke now - some of the streets are an absolute disgrace.

“I spent a bit of time inside 'the Green' in my youth and there's no doubt they are living in better conditions at the minute. You had to keep everything spic and span there. But look around the streets nearby and it's a health hazard for young kids who like to play outside.

"I even had a furry visitor myself only last night. I was sitting watching TV and this rat shot out like a bullet from a gun. We shouldn't be having to live like this. In my 55 years I've never known anything like it. It's about time these politicians stopped lining their own back pockets and line those who have to clean this city because it has been going on far too long."

Another local, Tobias Moore, 33, of Winson Green, said: "We've been left living in a festering hellhole while posher areas get their rubbish cleared. We've just been left to endure it, like it's tough luck, get on with it, we don't care about you.

"Then you've got boys in 'the Green' living in better conditions to this, when they are supposed to be being taught a lesson. What sort of message does that send? Get banged up and we'll give you a better place to live than on the outside? They have a better quality of life at the moment really. It's a crazy situation. Even the outside parts of the jail are spotless compared to nearby streets.

"We have to pay our council tax, yet it has been six weeks and counting since I had my bins collected - it's just not on."

Staff walked out at the start of the year over plans to downgrade some job roles, which Unite say could cost workers £8,000 a year. Birmingham City Council walked away from negotiations in July saying it could not improve its offer, partly due to fears it could open itself up to more equal pay claims. Last month, union members voted to extend strike action past Christmas until March 2026.

Winson Green prison in Birmingham on October 2 2025.

Birmingham City Council spokesperson

A council spokesperson said: "We know that fly-tipping on Blackford Street and Clinton Street in Winson Green is a concern. We have cleared the highway of the fly-tip and are working in the local area to identify the root cause of the problems and to tackle the issue.

"Fly-tipping harms where we all have to live and work and is carried out by environmental criminals that have no regard for our neighbourhoods or their well-being. When fly-tipping occurs, we act as quickly as possible. Our crews clear hundreds of fly-tipping reports each week; this is in addition to the work our neighbourhood crews undertake to clean up across the city.

“Everyone needs to play their part in maintaining a clean environment. We have plenty of lawful options for people to responsibly dispose of waste or unwanted items. We are committed to prosecuting fly-tippers whenever possible, and we encourage residents to provide reports and evidence for us to do so."