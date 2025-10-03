Storm Amy to hit Shropshire on Saturday - full details here

Met Office Amber warnings for wind have been issued as Storm Amy will bring very strong winds and heavy rain for many in the north of the UK in the coming days, while Shropshire and the West Midlands has been given a yellow warning for wind from midnight to 7pm on Saturday, October 4.

Storm Amy is currently developing in the Atlantic, and will bring disruptive wet and windy weather for much of Scotland, Northern Ireland, northwest England and northwest Wales from Friday afternoon and into Saturday.

The Met Office says that Friday, October 3 will be wet and windy across Shropshire and the West Midlands too, with rain forecast from the early morning through to 10pm.

Windy weather is expected across the West Midlands

Across the evening the rain is expected to clear, with varying dry and wet spells overnight as well as winds.

Saturday will see unsettled showers and longer spells of rain, but sunny spells are possible and as evening approaches the weather will be much drier.

It will remain breezy on Sunday and into next week, but will be largely dry. However, sporadic spells of rain cannot be ruled out.

Storm Amy has been named in line with the Met Office’s storm naming protocol, which aims to improve public awareness and readiness for impactful weather.

The storm’s evolution is being closely monitored, with its development influenced by the remnants of Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda over the tropical Atlantic. These systems have accelerated the jet stream, contributing to the formation and intensification of Storm Amy.