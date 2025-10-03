Sam Young, aged 58, was killed at a farm near her home in Baschurch, near Shrewsbury, on June 19 this year after her horse bolted before kicking out.

An inquest into her death was held at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury.

The hearing was told that Ms Young, who was the interim chief nursing officer at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) near Oswestry, was walking her horse from the stables at Birch Park Farm, Boreatton, when tragedy struck.

Sam Young, who was interim chief nurse at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry, died aged 58

Another rider, Georgina Davidson, was following behind with her horse that evening when she saw Ms Young’s horse “bolt”.

“She ended up behind the horse,” Ms Davidson said in a statement, read out by Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“The horse kicked out with both legs. She fell to the floor and the horse galloped away.”

Ms Young was not moving so Ms Davidson rushed to her aid while still holding onto her own horse.

She called an ambulance and got the attention of Ms Young’s partner, Richard ‘Roo’ Parry, who was back at the stables.

Ms Young was still breathing initially but it became worse, and Ms Davidson was advised to put her in the recovery position.

Ms Davidson said to the call handler that Ms Young had stopped breathing, so she commenced CPR while Mr Parry held her head.

Ms Davidson tried to give life-saving treatment for 15 minutes before paramedics arrived and took over.

An air ambulance helicopter and road ambulance medics were sent to the scene.

However, Ms Young had suffered a serious bleed to her heart from the impact of the kick and, despite the efforts of everyone on the scene, nothing could be done to save her and she was pronounced dead at 7.53pm.

A pathologist’s report found Ms Young had “significant” internal bleeding after a rupture to her heart consistent with blunt trauma to the chest.

Police investigated and were satisfied there was no third-party involvement or any suspicious circumstances surrounding Ms Young’s death.

Mr Westerman recorded a conclusion of accidental death and offered his condolences to Mr Parry and Ms Young’s family and friends.

'Beautiful, talented and inspirational'

The inquest was told that Ms Young was still serving as a British Army reserve at the time, having reached the rank of Major.

A statement from her daughter, Amy Hunter, was read out at the inquest.

She said that her mother was born in Glasgow on May 30, 1967 and grew up in Ayrshire.

She studied nursing at university in Glasgow and went on to work as a nurse at a hospital in Kilmarnock for more than 12 years.

“She was very passionate about this job,” Mrs Hunter said.

Ms Young moved to Shropshire in 2017.

She was also a folk singer in a band called Beltane.

A tribute on the band’s Facebook page shortly after she died said: “We are unbearably heartbroken to have to share the news that our beautiful, talented and inspirational singer, Sam has passed away. Our sadness is beyond words and our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to Roo and all her friends and family.”

Her daughter said: “She was very creative and talented,” adding that she “loved horses” and enjoyed playing polo.

Mrs Hunter also said her mother enjoyed spending time in her native Scotland, and had visited many places on her travels including India, Australia, South Africa, Kenya and Egypt.

“She was my best friend and I was hers,” Mrs Hunter said. “I will miss her dearly.”

Shortly after it happened, hospital staff at RJAH said they were "truly saddened" by Ms Young’s death.

The hospital's chief executive, Stacey Keegan, said the news had "come as a huge shock” to colleagues across the organisation.

"She was an excellent and supportive colleague, and was proud of the work we do here and of the colleagues that deliver such exceptional care.

"She was held in extremely high regard by everyone at RJAH thanks to her excellent clinical knowledge, her absolute dedication to patient care, but most notably the quality of her character. She was a kind, fun and compassionate person. We will miss her enormously."