Revealed: Shropshire Council's allocation of government funding to transform youth services

In August, the council was selected as one of 12 pilot 'Local Youth Transformation' areas to receive a share of £8 million provided for local authorities to deliver a "high-quality" out-of-school offer.

It has been announced that Shropshire Council will receive £621,131 of funding in total, to support the development of more inclusive, community-led, and youth-driven services, with all activity set to conclude by August 31 next year.

A report on how the funding will be used is due to be presented to the council’s People Overview and Scrutiny Committee on October 22.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport, which oversees the fund, said the programme is designed to give local authorities the tools, guidance, and investment they need to improve access to impactful youth provision.

Pictured, from left: Andy Haller, Carly Rogers, Holly Cooper and David Shaw with Shropshire Council’s excellence award

The funding boost comes as Shropshire Council’s Youth Support Team was recognised at the West Midlands Children’s Services Team Excellence Awards this week, winning an award for its role in shaping and delivering youth work across the county.

Alex Wagner, Shropshire Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for youth strategy, said: "Being selected as one of just 12 pathfinder areas recognises the council’s renewed ambition and readiness to transform youth services. It is national recognition that we mean business and want to provide stronger youth services in communities across Shropshire, tackling the issues and creating real opportunities.

Alex Wagner, the deputy leader of Shropshire Council. Picture: Shropshire Council

"Through the Local Youth Transformation Pilot, we will work hand in hand with schools, town and parish councils and the voluntary and community sector to co-create a youth offer that is rooted in Shropshire’s communities, shaped by young people for young people.

"And I want to congratulate our your support team for their much deserved award, which is worthy recognition of the excellent work that they do to help improve the lives of Shropshire’s young people."