'This is a cruel blow to the victims and families' Reform UK blasts possible release of Telford grooming gang ringleader

Ahdel Ali was one a ringleader of a sexual grooming gang that preyed on girls as young as 13 in Telford resulting in the Operation Chalice investigation and an independent child sexual exploitation inquiry.

Married abuser Ali, now 38, was jailed for 26 years in 2012 after he was involved in the abuse of up to 100 girls in the town.

He was freed in 2020 after serving just eight years, but was later recalled in 2021 for breaching his bail conditions.

However, the Parole Board has confirmed that Ali has been referred to the body for a hearing in March next year, when he could be back on the streets.

Blasting the decision, the Wrekin branch of Reform UK, who cover the area where much of Ali's abuse took place, said they were appalled he could be soon set free.

In a statement, the political party said: "We are appalled that a ringleader of the Telford grooming scandal could be released within months.

"This is a cruel blow to the victims and families who have already suffered so much, and our thoughts are with them. Public safety must come first.

"Allowing someone guilty of such horrific crimes to walk free undermines trust in justice and leaves our community feeling unprotected.

"Reform UK in The Wrekin will always stand with the survivors and with local people. We will fight to ensure victims are supported and our streets are made safe."