Historic endurance hike over Shropshire Hills cancelled due to Storm Amy

The 24-hour Longmynd Hike which was due to set off from Church Stretton on Saturday.

The event takes place every year, and has been running for nearly 60 years. The 2025 hike was set to run in the memory of its former chairman, Terry Davies, who died earlier this year.

The endurance competition was set to follow a figure-of-eight route over the rugged countryside of South Shropshire and the Welsh Marches, with about 8,000 feet of climbing covering eight summits.

More than 600 people were due to take part, but organisers said on Friday that the event has had to be called.

In a statement, organisers said: "Hike Cancelled! Due to adverse weather conditions from Storm Amy, it is with deep regret that we have had to cancel this year's Longmynd Hike.

"We will be in touch with all entrants regarding the next steps and thank you for your understanding and patience."

Winds of 90mph were recorded in Northern Ireland on Friday as Storm Amy reached the British Isles.