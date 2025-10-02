Midlands law firm expands Hub.Legal nationwide to mark 10th anniversary

FBC Manby Bowdler has provided its Hub.Legal service to more than 70 legal teams in the region since its launch in 2015.

Now the firm, which has recently been backed by a £30m private equity investment, is launching Hub.Legal across the country.

FBC Manby Bowdler’s business development director Blake Thomas said Hub.Legal - which offers firms the opportunity to offer specialisms or extra services to their own clients without cost or fear of clients being ‘poached’ - had become a much valued and trusted service in the last decade.

“Hub.Legal has transformed how regional law firms can compete with larger practices," he said.

"It's genuine investment without cost - our members can offer comprehensive legal services to their clients by accessing our specialist expertise and business development support, all with no joining fees or additional costs.

"The 'department next door' concept has been proven over 10 years in the Midlands. We've seen firms significantly expand their service offerings and grow their businesses through our network.

“In 2025, we’re also launching a new series of exclusive webinars based around the key issues we know legal firm clients are facing, such as changes to tax policy and inheritance rules, to further support smaller firms.”

Other benefits include a free enquiry line, free and discounted training, business development support and referral incentives.

Blake added: "With increasing demand from legal practices seeking to expand their capabilities without the overhead costs of additional specialised staff, the timing is ideal for national expansion."

FBC Manby Bowdler is one of the country’s fastest-growing law firms, with offices in Birmingham, Knowle, Wolverhampton, Shropshire and Worcestershire.

It is the founding firm of the new Adeptio Law Group established to create a leading national legal services platform through the strategic acquisition of high-quality regional law firms.