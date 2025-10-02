Emergency services called after car rolls and hits tree in Whitchurch

The incident in Steel Heath saw a car roll and hit a tree.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they were called just after 7am following a report of that a road traffic collision had taken place.

A fire crew attended as did West Mercia Police and the land ambulance, a spokesperson for SFRS said.

The "RTC involved one car which had rolled and hit tree", the spokesperson said.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for further details.