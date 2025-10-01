Guy Parkin, aged 46, who has previous for harassing his ex-wife, embarked on a month-long stalking campaign which included smashing into his latest victim’s car while it was parked up as she walked her dog.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Parkin had known the victim since school and they had been “in a relationship of sorts” since September 2023, but didn’t live together.

Parkin’s stalking campaign ran from late June to late July this year, and included numerous unwanted visits to her home in Telford.

On June 21 he went there, got out of his car, kicked the door and then left.

Eight days later he visited again but was asked to leave. He initially would not go but was eventually “ushered away”.

On July 5 he went back to the victim’s home and threw a mobile phone at the window, and made another unwanted visit on July 16.