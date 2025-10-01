More than 10,000 potholes have been repaired in Shropshire since May, says council

Since the Liberal Democrats took control of the council on May 26, more than 10,000 pothole repairs have taken place, with more than 1,000 of these jobs after June 23, when an additional pothole team was established to tackle the county's pothole-plagued roads.

Furthermore, between April 1 in 2024 and the same date this year, Shropshire Council says 17,442 pothole repair jobs were completed across the council's authority area.

Shropshire Council said its contractors have teams around the county making "high-quality repairs" and helping to keep roads safe.

David Vasmer, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and environment, said: "Repairing potholes and improving Shropshire’s roads is a key priority for the new administration and we know that it’s really important for residents too, and we’re making real improvements."