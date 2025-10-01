Lye GP surgery passes latest inspection with flying colours

Chapel Street Surgery received a 'Good' rating in all five areas assessed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in May - safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well-led.

The surgery became part of the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust in October 2024 and since then has continued to strengthen the quality of care it provides serving a highly diverse population and a large number of care home residents across the Dudley borough.

Chapel Street Medical Centre has been rated 'Good' overall in its latest inspection

The practice supports local communities including Roma, Pakistani, and Asian populations, many of whom face additional challenges such as language barriers.

Inspectors praised staff for involving patients in decisions about their care and treatment, and for working collaboratively with other health and care teams to improve access to services.

Patients benefited from joined-up care, with information shared appropriately, meaning they only needed to tell their story once.

The CQC report also highlighted the practice’s strong community links, with staff regularly engaging in community initiatives and working with the voluntary sector to improve health and wellbeing.

This included promoting screening programmes, raising awareness, and building trust with groups who have traditionally faced barriers in accessing healthcare services.

Dr Lucy Martin, a GP and chief of primary care at Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust said: "I am delighted the practice and team have been recognised for their hard work, commitment and enthusiasm for improvement.

"This latest inspection reflects a true team effort and highlights the dedication of staff in delivering high-quality care for our patients, and most importantly shows how much they care."

Diane Wake, group chief executive of the trust said: “We are very proud of everyone who makes up the team at Chapel Street and this inspection is testament to their hard work and dedication to providing excellent patient care for the community.”