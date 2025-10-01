Free breakfast, demos and a prize draw on offer at trade morning as The Plastic Centre reopens its refurbished Telford branch

Tradespeople are invited for free breakfast and coffee, live supplier demonstrations, exclusive one-day offers and a chance to win one of two DeWalt twin drill kits worth £250 each at the event running from 8am to 1pm.

The Plastic Centre, Telford

Dan Gissane, of The Plastic Centre, said: "We’ve invested in the Telford branch to make it faster and easier for local trades to get what they need, same day, at trade prices.

“The Trade Morning is our way of saying thank you. Come meet the team, see the new showroom, and grab some great deals.”

With 5,000-plus products in stock, from guttering and drainage to cladding, decking, doors and windows, The Plastic Centre in Stafford Park, Telford, supplies trade-quality materials at competitive prices with short lead times and a free local delivery service from the branch.

The team at The Plastic Centre, Telford

It is a UK supplier of building plastics for the trade, including rainwater systems, underground drainage, fascia and soffits, decorative wall panels, external cladding ,decking, doors and windows.

With competitive trade pricing, nationwide branches and expert counter service, the business supports local installers and builders with same-day collection and free local delivery on orders over £150.