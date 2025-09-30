The Ivy Collection restaurant is inviting West Midlands food lovers to enjoy a world of wonder as their festive Christmas menu is announced

The Ivy Collection has unveiled its 2025 festive campaign, The Ivy Midnight Express - especially designed to capture the magic of Christmas and transport guests to the ultimate festive paradise through delicious food and drink, evocative décor and exquisite dining experiences.

The festive menus are launching in restaurants across the country, including the one in Birmingham, on November 12 - and they feature traditional festive favourites, Ivy classics and innovative flavours.

Inspired by the tale of Arthur, a young boy whose Christmas Eve adventure helps Santa back on track with the help of his beloved train set, The Ivy Midnight Express brings the nostalgia of festive storytelling into The Ivy’s brasseries, with installations that combine twinkling lights, vintage charm, and whimsical train motifs.

The Ivy Collection has worked with artist and scenographer, Sophie Neil, to bring the magical story to life with illustrations on the festive menus, as well as across various retail products including Christmas crackers, Christmas cards and more.

Christmas 2025 at The Ivy Collection restaurants

Festive Menus

Available throughout the season, The Ivy Collection’s festive menus celebrate the best of festive flavours with contemporary updates to much-loved classics:

Festive Set Menu (2 courses £55 / 3 courses £60): Perfect for guests who are looking for the ultimate festive dining experience with just the right amount of variety, the festive set menus bring together a selection of tempting dishes for a set price.

Starters include French Onion Soup, Duck Liver Parfait with cranberry chutney, and Tamarind Beetroot & Endive Salad. Main courses feature Turkey Ballotine with apricot and cranberry stuffing, Pan-fried Sea Bass with wild mushroom sauce, and a plant-based Lentil & Aubergine Bake. Desserts include flambéed Christmas Pudding, The Ivy Santa (a playful vanilla parfait with white chocolate blondie), and the signature Ivy Chocolate Bombe.

Festive A La Carte: For guests looking for even more variety and choice this festive season need look no further than The Ivy Collection’s festive a la carte menu. Featuring delights from the Festive Set Menu and more, the a la carte also includes dishes such as a Lobster & Cheese Soufflé, twice-baked in a rich cream sauce with lobster and samphire, and a Chicken Bourguignon with smoked pancetta, chestnut mushrooms, pearl onions, served with a red wine sauce and green beans.

Festive menus at The Ivy Collection restaurants 2025

Festive Breakfast: Morning dining with seasonal flair, including The Ivy Festive Breakfast (pigs in blankets, scrambled eggs, rösti, and cranberry ketchup) or a vegetarian alternative, complemented by festive pastries and drinks such as a Pomegranate & Spiced Pear Bellini.

Festive Afternoon Tea: A quintessential Ivy experience with savouries such as Chicken Milanese & truffle brioche rolls, warm fruited scones and decadent sweet treats, paired with teas, infusions, or Nyetimber English Sparkling Wine.

Family Dining: The Naughty Elves Breakfast offers a family-friendly experience with interactive entertainment, festive pastries, and themed breakfast dishes designed for both adults and children.

Seasonal Highlights: The celebrations extend beyond Christmas Day, with curated menus for Boxing Day Brunch, Twixmas dining, and New Year’s Eve, featuring indulgent dishes such as Tableside Lobster Linguine, Fillet Steak, and Champagne-inspired desserts.

Flavours of the Season

Carefully crafted by The Ivy’s team of executive chefs, the menus emphasise festive ingredients including cranberries, chestnuts and traditional vegetables, combined with a touch of luxury with truffle, caviar, and Champagne to make this festive season even more special - and all presented with The Ivy’s signature attention to detail. From comforting classics to refined celebratory dishes, the offering is designed to cater for every festive occasion.

Festive menus at The Ivy Collection restaurants 2025

A magical festive sip with Nyetimber, Wild Idol and more

This festive season, The Ivy Collection restaurants will be celebrating with Nyetimber as the sparkling wine of choice. Perfect for all occasions, whether celebrating with family, friends or colleagues Nyetimber’s signature sparkling wine is intense yet delicate, elegant yet complex – and has consistently been crowned one of the best English Sparkling Wines.

Meanwhile, those looking for a sparkling sip without alcohol will be more than catered for with

Wild Idol’s vibrant and naturally alcohol-free sparkling alternative to wine. Hand-crafted from a superior blend of grapes by expert winemakers, the wine, available in white and rosé is vegan, gluten-free and rich with delicate bubbles. The perfect alternative to alcohol for those who want to drink less, without compromising on taste, Wild Idol will be available by the glass, bottle or magnum, as well as within the Wild Berries non-alcoholic cocktail.

The Ivy Collection’s team of expert mixologists have also crafted a selection of delicious festive cocktails to be enjoyed throughout the season. From a fruity Snowman Colada or a Ruby Cherry & Chocolate Sour to a spiced-berry Santa Baby or The Gift of Christmas, made with hot honey and fig leaf, there’s a sip to suit every tastebud on The Ivy’s festive cocktail list.

A Festive Destination

Alongside its menus, The Ivy is offering exclusive private dining options across its collection, each space decorated with festive installations and supported by tailored menus for corporate gatherings, family occasions, and seasonal celebrations.

With the festive season fast approaching, guests are encouraged to book their table [HERE] while availability lasts.