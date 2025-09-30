Lorry hits vehicle on M54 hard shoulder near Telford - entry ramp 'partially blocked'

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.51pm reporting a road traffic collision at Junction 4 on the westbound M54, between Telford and Shifnal.

Two fire crews were sent from Albrighton and Telford Central fire stations to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved a vehicle on the hard shoulder which had been "struck by a large goods vehicle".

The westbound M54 at Junction 4. Photo: Google

Firefighters made the vehicles safe. Nobody was trapped inside the vehicles.

An alert on the AA's Traffic News website said the entry ramp to the motorway was partially blocked, causing minor delays.

It stated: "Entry ramp partially blocked and busy but moving, due to crash on M54 westbound at Junction 4."

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 2.11pm.