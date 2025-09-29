Resident John Jordan said he liked looking out onto flowers but recently the displays had lacked colour so he asked the council if he could buy flowers and plant the trough himself.

In a debate at Knighon Town Council some members accepted that the displays had not been as colourful as in the past.

Councillor Andrew Craggs said: “We need to decide if we go back to how we used to do it or if we carry on with insect friendly plants and sustainable plants.

“I don’t know if it was the weather this year or the planting scheme or the watering but they were not all brilliant this year and I think we need to look at that. But I think its better that the town has ‘a look’ rather than people being allowed to do what they want.”

Councillor Bob Andrews said when the council was looking at quotes for the planting earlier in the year they did specify they wanted more colour.

“Although I think this man’s offer is great I think it would set a precedent. People have said that we need more colour in the High Street and for the plants to be more vibrant.”

Members were told that the judge from Wales in Bloom was impressed by the planting.

Councillor Petronella Ford said: “The man from Wales in Bloom was impressed and I think we should carry on with the planting and perennials go against the council’s eco-friendly and sustainability policy.”

Councillor Holly Adams-Evans said she felt a combination of the weather and watering had not helped this year with the plants. She suggested a mix of insect friendly plants and perennials to bring more colour into the town.

“It is a lovely gesture by this gentleman but I think it would be setting a precedent,” she said.

Councillor Chris Branford, who put Mr Jordan’s request before the council, said; “It is not the fault of the lads doing the watering.”

She proposed that the council allow him to plant up three troughs, which was seconded by the Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp. But the motion failed at a vote.

Instead members agreed to set up a working group to look into floral displays for next year for the town and to look into sponsorship for hanging baskets and troughs, as proposed by Councillor Bob Andrews.

The group will include Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp and Councillors Petronella Ford, Holly Adams-Evans, Bob Andrews and Chris Branford.

The council will write to Mr Jordan and thank him for his offer and explain that a council working group will think about floral displays for the town for next year.