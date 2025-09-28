Watch the moment a struggling dog gets rescued from sea by RNLI lifeboat volunteers

Video shows the heart-stopping moment when RNLI volunteers got a struggling dog to safety.

Bruno the dog can be seen fighting to stay afloat in the water.

Volunteers from RNLI Llandudno pull him out of the sea, and said he was 'tired, but wagging his tail again' after they had got him back to shore.

The footage is taken from the latest episode of Saving Lives At Sea, available on BBC iPlayer.

An RNLI spokesperson said: "If your dog enters the water and you've tried to retrieve them by calling their name, don't go in after them. Call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard."