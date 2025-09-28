Police bodycam footage of Elliot Booth’s bedroom showed a scene reminiscent of a science laboratory, with bottles, boxes, packets and jars of all shapes and sizes containing a variety of substances, stacked from floor to ceiling.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Booth had dealt from his former home in Brockford Glade, Apley, Telford from 2017 to 2021, selling a variety of drugs including pregabalin, morphine, MDMA and benzodiazapines.

He was busted by cops on November 16, 2021, and police footage was played to the court showing Booth’s messy bedroom with large amounts of substances stored in various packages and containers.

Prosecutor Kevin Jones said the room “looked like a laboratory”.

A mobile phone was seized in the raid and there were messages attributing more than £18,000 in sales to 20 customers, and a picture of Booth next to a post box holding packages.

However, unlike a typical drug dealer, it was said that Booth’s motive was to help people suffering with pain who were not getting the treatment they perceived they needed from qualified medics.

Booth had suffered with conditions himself, and got his hands on drugs which are illegal without a prescription for his own use, before supplying others.

Debra White, mitigating for Booth, said: “His motivation was to assist those who were suffering similar symptoms to him.”

Booth, now of Green Lane, Newport, Shropshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, and two of supplying drugs.

He has no previous convictions.

Ms White said that Booth was in the dock having gone two days without sleep.

“He received messages from people saying they were suffering and in pain,” she said.

“He provided medication which he thought would assist, and he took money.”

She asked Judge Anthony Lowe to consider suspending any prison sentence, adding that Booth suffers with autism.

"I'm saying that so it scares the hell of out you."

Judge Lowe sentenced Booth to a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered him to undertake a mental health treatment requirement and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Judge Anthony Lowe

He told Booth: “Quite frankly, I have no idea if I’ve got this right, but I can only go on what I’ve read and draw from my own inferences on what was going on.

“Anybody who deals in class A drugs is playing with fire. I have no idea how you would cope in prison. I think it would be an absolute nightmare for you.

“The psychiatric report says you would need your own cell to cope. The chances of that are pretty unlikely.

“I’m saying that so it scares the hell out of you so you don’t do this again.

“You have no idea what they (the people he sold to) need. You don’t know what other medications they have. You have no idea what dangers you were causing.

“I’m satisfied your motive wasn’t criminal in the sense of making money for yourself.

“Whatever the failings within the health system, you cannot plug the gap.

“If you go down this road again, I’m afraid a judge would have no choice.

“You’re a very intelligent man. You know what you’re doing, and you know it is wrong.

“If you do it again, you’re going to go to prison.”