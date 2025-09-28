Shropshire Star
Close

Road ban for driver who had cannabis in his system on busy Bridgnorth B-road

A motorist who had cannabis in his system on a busy B-road has been banned from driving.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published

Mason Johnson, aged 21, drove a Volkswagen T-Roc on the B4176 at Bridgnorth on December 11 last year.

A drugs test found he had 2.8 micrograms of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure to the class B drug, is 2mcg.

Similar stories

Most popular