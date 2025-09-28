Road ban for driver who had cannabis in his system on busy Bridgnorth B-road
A motorist who had cannabis in his system on a busy B-road has been banned from driving.
Mason Johnson, aged 21, drove a Volkswagen T-Roc on the B4176 at Bridgnorth on December 11 last year.
A drugs test found he had 2.8 micrograms of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure to the class B drug, is 2mcg.