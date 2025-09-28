Kind-hearted Shrewsbury schoolboy bags two awards for viral acts of kindness to ambulance staff

Last year, aged just eight, Finlay-Jay Stubbs old found out about a Facebook group called ‘’Hit the Ambulance gamers”, where a ‘hit’ is a random act of kindness, such as a smile, wave or giving anything such as sweets, chocolates or drinks to ambulance crews.

Finlay-Jay at the Make A Difference Awards

The Shrewsbury schoolboy then started making up goody bags and began handing them out to the crews and set up his own Facebook page called Finley-Jay’s Ambulance Bags Journey.

All the items that go in his bags are donated by people who love what he does.

Finlay with his award from the Mayor

His activities even went viral after the NHS Trust thanked him for his acts of kindness.

Mum Laura Stubbs said Finlay-Jay, a pupil at Rodenhust School, has now landed two awards.

In May, Finlay-Jay received a community award from the Mayor of Shrewsbury, and on Friday he was a recipient of the Make A Difference Award, handed to him for for young hero that he received Friday just gone.

She said: “He has ADHD and finds it hard to talk to people so doing this is building his confidence in people and showing him that if he ever needs and ambulance he doesn't need to be afraid of them.

“I am so proud of him – he is such a kind little boy. Whenever we have some spare time you can find Finley up at the hospital by A&E handing out little bags that he’s made up to hand out to every ambulance that arrives. He’s that popular that Shrewsbury ambulance crews all know him now.”