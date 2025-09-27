Kevin Bull, aged 78 and from Bronygarth, has been missing since yesterday evening (Friday, September 26, 2025).

He is described as white, around 6ft and of slim build.

Kevin Bull. Picture: West Mercia Police

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "He was last seen wearing a checkered green and grey jacket and blue jeans. He may also be wearing a bucket hat.

"Please report any sightings to us using our dedicated online function here or by calling 101.

"If you know their current location, please call 999 without delay and quote 188_i of 26 September."