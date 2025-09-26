Tributes as town's handyman 'colleague and friend' dies aged 58

Dave Madeley worked as Grounds Maintenance Operative at Church Stretton Town Council in their Outdoor Team.

Dave Madeley

He died earlier this month aged just 58.

Church Stretton town clerk Mr Connor Furnival said it was “with great sadness that we share the news of the death of our colleague and friend.

“Dave was a valued member of our team who worked as a Grounds Maintenance Operative in our Outdoor Team, contributing so much through his wide range of handy skills.

“He was a keen mountain biker and had so many more areas of interest that kept him a very busy man who never stopped loving life. Above all, he was a friend to so many, a welcoming face you’d meet at Sanford Avenue Recreational Park and an all-round lovely, kind person who would stop to help anyone he could along the way.

“We know this news will come as a shock to the community, and on behalf of all at Church Stretton Town Council I want to note that our thoughts are with his family and close friends at this difficult time.

“Let us all take a moment to remember Dave for his kindness, dedication to his job, his passions and the difference he made to our community during his time with Church Stretton Town Council.”