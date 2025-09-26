One person cut free and road closed as three vehicles crash in South Shropshire

The three-vehicle collision occurred on the A49 in Church Stretton.

Fire crews were called at around 7.10pm.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said four fire crews attended the scene, which involved three vehicles.

One person was cut free using Holmatro cutting equipment, the spokesperson added.

National Highways said the #A49 was closed in both directions between the B4371 at ChurchStretton and the A5 near Shrewsbury due to the serious collision.

A spokesperson said: "Due to the nature of the incident the road is likely to be closed into the night."



West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also at the scene and have been approached for comment.