Hundreds of runners prepare to take their marks as one of Shropshire's toughest road races return

Up to 500 runners will be pounding the streets of Bridgnorth on Sunday, October 19 for what one of the county’s toughest road race over 6.22 miles.

Challenging climbs, supportive crowds, a UK Athletics-measured course, and an eye-catching technical T-shirt for finishers combine to make the race one of the most popular on the region’s running calendar.

Last year's event

Added attractions for runners are timed sections on the first and final hills, for which there are prizes for the Cartway Conqueror and the Railway Street Rocket.

All profits are donated to event partner Severn Hospice and last year’s race – the first on the new course – attracted 454 finishers, which helped raise £2,000 for the charity.

Nicky Green from Severn Hospice (third left) holding the cheque with Bridgnorth Running Club chair Dan Morris and Bridgnorth 10k race director Vicky Morris, along with other Bridgnorth Running Club members. (photo courtesy of Nicky Green)

Last year, Perry & Phillips Funeral Directors, estate agents Berriman Eaton and Nock Deighton, and FBC Manby Bowdler solicitors all paid for banners, and Adient, a seating manufacturer, and Stiltz, a home lifts company, sponsored the water bottles and T-shirts respectively.

Sainsbury’s donated bananas for runners, while Tanners Wine Merchants, The Royle pub and Bridgnorth Memorials paid for prizes.

This year, Perry and Phillips, Berriman Eaton, Nock Deighton, FBC Manby Bowdler will be joined by Yellow Ticket Productions – which recently brought the West End to the town with the Broadway to Bridgnorth concert featuring Bonnie Langford – Bridgnorth High Street accountants Hilton Walters and food waste management company Swancote Energy.

Also supporting the event are High Street giants Marks and Spencer – which has Bridgnorth outlets.

Bridgnorth 10k race committee chair Pete Lowe-Werrell said: “On behalf of the committee, I thank our existing and new sponsors for their generous backing of the race.

“Kind donations from them last year helped the race generate a surplus of £2,000, a figure far surpassing previous profits for the event.

“This sum was donated to Severn Hospice to help provide much-needed free support to families in the community living with an incurable illness.

“Without this support of our valued sponsors, we would not have made a surplus – or been able to fund the T-shirts, water bottles and prizes for the runners – so their generosity has really made a difference.

“Our sponsors will have been seen by many hundreds of people across the region, increasing awareness of their brands.

“We are proud to have their support and we are delighted to work with them again. To our new sponsors, we’re delighted to have them on board and we look forward to their support at our fantastic event.”

Runners can still enter online by visiting StuWeb at https://www.stuweb.co.uk/race/3o1

Sponsorship is still available – banners cost from £100. These must be supplied by the advertiser and will be displayed on crash barriers on the High Street on race day.

Anyone interested should email enquiries@bridgnorthrunningclub.co.uk or message the Bridgnorth 10k Facebook page.