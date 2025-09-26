Casualty cut free after three- car crash in Bridgnorth

The incident on the A442 near Newton saw two fire engines rush to the scene just after 5pm following reports of a road traffic collision in Bridgnorth.

A spokesperson for the fire service said crews used cutters and spreaders to free one casualty from a vehicle.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision and were made safe by crews, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service added.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene and gave been approached for further details.