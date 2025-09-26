Bridgnorth funeral director takes campaign to provide grief education in schools to Australia

John Adams of Perry & Phillips in Bridgnorth has returned from a trip to Sydney and Brisbane, where he delivered a keynote address at the Australasian Cemeteries and Crematoria Association Conference.

John, a fourth-generation funeral director, spoke to delegates in Sydney under the title Beyond the Silence.

His message centred on the importance of breaking the taboo around death, dying, and bereavement — and how the landmark announcement in July that grief education will now be taught in English schools can act as a catalyst for change worldwide. This is based on the petition John launched in October 2022, which garnered 11,322 signatures and was later debated in Parliament.

“The objective was to ignite the mission and message,” John explained. “This was about handing the tools to their associations so they can lead the change within their own communities.”

Since his return to Shropshire, steering groups have already begun forming across Australia to explore how bereavement education could be incorporated into both state and national frameworks. The development marks a significant step forward in international collaboration on this issue.

For John, the campaign has always been rooted in service and community. Following years of work in Parliament and with national organisations, he has now seen the message of bereavement awareness resonate across the globe.

“The campaign has gone from a local idea to a national debate — and now to a global movement,” John said. “What began in Bridgnorth is now helping to shape conversations on the other side of the world.”