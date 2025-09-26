'I commute 100 miles from my home in the West Midlands to London because I still take home 30% more in wages than I would locally'

A woman commutes 100 miles to work and back again on six trains to earn 30% more in London - despite the £450-a-month train fares.

Alix Williams' previous job in the charity sector was put up for redundancy last April due to Birmingham City Council's debts.

The 27-year-old still wanted to work as an adviser on discrimination and sexual harassment but was struggling to find anything close to home, with enough pay.

With a £940 mortgage to pay between her and her partner, Alix widened her search and applied for a role in London - 100 miles away from her home in Birmingham.

Despite the long commute, she decided to go for it as the salary was 46% higher than her previous salary.

Despite the long and costly Birmingham to London commute, Alix is still left with 32% more per month.

Alix’s commute explained

Three days a week, Alix gets the 5.50am train from her local train station near Birmingham to Euston - to get the cheapest ticket - and takes two tubes to her work in South Kensington. The journey takes her two hours and twenty minutes.

She returns on another off-peak train at 6.40pm - arriving home at 8.30pm. On average a return ticket costs her £35 and she spends in the region of £400 to £450 a month on rail travel.

But Alix is still left with 32% more per month and fills her time before getting the train in the evenings by going to the gym.

Alix, who does not want to reveal her salary as a specialist adviser for discrimination and sexual harassment, said: "I did the costs and it was still better. It's a 46 per cent increase. Once I'd taken away costs for travel it was still considerably more. It's a big sacrifice of your time - but it's what's important to you and in your phase of life. I'm a young professional who enjoys holidays and travelling. It makes sense for what I want."

Alix started her new role in November 2024 and has found the commute manageable so far.

She said: "It was rare to find a job with my skillset in a corporate setting. I thought what have you got to lose. It was a great step up.

"I spent a week really researching all the train costs and considering the physical effects on me. [Before taking the role]."

"Because I never used to do anything in the morning before work I don't feel I've lost any time there. In the weekday evenings I wouldn't do much anyway. I'm still busy at weekends. I find it quite exciting being in London. This is a place where people save up to come and visit."

Alix also feels the role will "open doors" for her future career. She said: "I don't have any plans to leave. But I don't think it's sustainable for years."

Follow Alix on TikTok @bigfatcommuter.