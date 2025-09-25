Shaun Preece, aged 23, was discovered to be involved in a drugs conspiracy in which he acted as a courier of cocaine and heroin and prepared drugs for sale.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Preece’s involvement in the “Goldie” county drugs supply line was discovered after police arrested a man and two women in a car in Walker Street, Wellington town centre on January 23 last year.

Preece was not in the vehicle, in which officers discovered white and brown substances suspected to be drugs, as well as mobile phones and cash.

It turned out that the suspected drugs were cocaine and heroin worth a combined £490.

The man who was arrested named Preece in his police interview as being involved.

Preece was later arrested in early February, and officers seized a mobile phone and a set of scales from him.