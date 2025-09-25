Multiple fire crews tackle south Shropshire chimney fire overnight

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Stanton Long, between Ludlow and Much Wenlock, at around 9pm on Wednesday (September 24) after reports of a chimney fire.

Several crews were sent to the scene from Craven Arms, Shrewsbury and Tweedale fire stations.

Upon arrival, the fire service reported a "fire within the chimney breast".

Deploying the aerial ladder platform, the teams tackled the blaze using chimney rods and surveyed the scene using thermal imaging cameras.

Crews monitored the scene overnight, officially declaring the incident under control at 5.13am on Thursday morning.