New theatre company launches in Bridgnorth

Aethelflaed Theatre Company, a new professional repertory company created by Theatre on the Steps in collaboration with director Naomi Coleman, has recently launched in the market town.

The company will stage two productions annually, beginning with Conor McPherson’s chilling adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s The Birds in November 2025. Aethelflaed aims to deliver bold, exciting theatre while nurturing opportunities for local artists and theatre-makers.

In The Birds, strangers Nat and Diane take refuge in an abandoned house by the sea as relentless flocks attack at high tide. With dwindling supplies and growing fear, their fragile sanctuary is threatened further when a young woman with secrets arrives. Adapted by Conor McPherson from Daphne du Maurier’s classic short story, this suspenseful, claustrophobic drama explores survival, trust, and the darkness within.

Nikki Genner, Artistic Director at Theatre on the Steps said: “Naomi is a fantastic director and is working with us to build exciting new opportunities that celebrate Bridgnorth as a hub for professional theatre. As the company grows, we’ll be opening the door to more actors, stage managers, designers and creatives behind the scenes, so there will be plenty of ways to get involved. We’d encourage anyone interested to keep an eye on our social channels for future opportunities.”

The Birds runs at Theatre on the Steps, Bridgnorth from Thursday, November 13 to Saturday November 15.

Tickets: £12 | Box Office: 01746 766477 | www.theatreonthesteps.co.uk