Government to give communities new powers to seize boarded shops, save derelict pubs and block vape and 'barber' shops

Communities are to be handed new powers to "take back control" of derelict pubs and neglected high streets with a new Government programme being unveiled tomorrow (Thursday, September 25).

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to announce the Pride in Place programme along with "record funding" that will reportedly let local people "call the shots on where and how money is spent in their communities".

The Government announcement states the new initiative will give communities the power to revitalise their neglected high streets, create new spaces for young people and take back control of derelict pubs.

An empty shop in Wellington, Telford

The scheme includes what is being called "record investment" and support for more than 330 communities.

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed said: “When people step out of their front doors, they know their communities are struggling. They see shuttered pubs, fading high streets and their local areas in decline.

“Yes, communities have been stretched – but they haven’t given up. They’re working hard to make things better, and we’re backing them.

“The Government is putting power into their hands so local people decide how best to restore pride in their neighbourhoods, not us in Westminster.

“That’s what real patriotism looks like: building up our communities and choosing renewal over division.”

The announcement states the programme will tackle "deep-rooted deprivation and regional inequality" through wide-ranging action, including handing local people the power to buy beloved assets through the Community Right to Buy.

Compulsory Purchase powers will also allow communities in England to acquire assets and eyesores like boarded-up shops and derelict abandoned businesses.

Power to block unwanted shops will also empower councils to say no to stores like new betting shops, vape stores and fake barbers.