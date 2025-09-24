Fake helicopter crash training exercise carried out at Telford hospital
A training exercise centred around a staged helicopter crash has been carried out at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.
The live training exercise was carried out to test the emergency response to a major incident and was played out by teams at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs PRH and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
The exercise – Exercise Jupiter – was centred around a helicopter crash and the potential contamination of casualties from a hazardous substance.
It took place around the Emergency Department at PRH today (Wednesday, September 24), and enabled staff to test their major incident plans – including using a decontamination tent and equipment, such as chemical suits.
Emma-Jane Beattie, emergency planning manager at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “The exercise forms part of our emergency preparedness, resilience and response arrangements whereby we plan for, and respond to, a wide range of incidents and emergencies.
“We want to thank all of our partners for their support ensuring, the best possible preparations and plans are in place to deal with emergencies, and our fantastic staff and volunteers who supported this live training exercise.”