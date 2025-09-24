Fake helicopter crash training exercise carried out at Telford hospital

The live training exercise was carried out to test the emergency response to a major incident and was played out by teams at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs PRH and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A live training exercise to test the emergency response to a major incident was held at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on Wednesday

A live training exercise to test the emergency response to a major incident was held at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on Wednesday

The exercise – Exercise Jupiter – was centred around a helicopter crash and the potential contamination of casualties from a hazardous substance.

It took place around the Emergency Department at PRH today (Wednesday, September 24), and enabled staff to test their major incident plans – including using a decontamination tent and equipment, such as chemical suits.

A live training exercise to test the emergency response to a major incident was held at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on Wednesday

Emma-Jane Beattie, emergency planning manager at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “The exercise forms part of our emergency preparedness, resilience and response arrangements whereby we plan for, and respond to, a wide range of incidents and emergencies.

A live training exercise to test the emergency response to a major incident was held at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on Wednesday

A live training exercise to test the emergency response to a major incident was held at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on Wednesday

“We want to thank all of our partners for their support ensuring, the best possible preparations and plans are in place to deal with emergencies, and our fantastic staff and volunteers who supported this live training exercise.”