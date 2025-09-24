Expansion of Telford school will create 300 more places

The first phase of the refurbishment and expansion project at Telford Park School, which will provide an additional 60 places for Year 7 pupils starting this year, is almost complete.

But the second phase, the construction of an additional block of eight classrooms at the school in Stirchley, will begin in the coming weeks.

The new two-storey teaching block will enable to school to permanently increase to 180 spaces from Year 7 over the next five years, accommodating a total of 300 additional pupils.

Construction, being carried out by contractor Pave Aways, is expected to be completed by September 2026.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Amy Huntington, Telford Park School headteacher and Simon Wellman, director of education and skills at Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council said the expansion is a "strategic response to the growing demand for high-quality educational facilities in the area" and will cater for the demand from people living locally, and support the school's continued growth.

Amy Huntington, headteacher at Telford Park School, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding Telford Park School to welcome even more students into our vibrant learning community.

"This growth marks a significant milestone in our improvement journey since joining the Amethyst Academies Trust.

“With the Trust’s support, we’ve made great strides in raising standards and enriching the educational experience for all our pupils.

“The additional spaces will allow us to continue that progress, offering high-quality teaching and a nurturing environment to even more families in Telford and Wrekin.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills, said: “This capital investment project is really important, not just for Telford Park School but for Telford and Wrekin as a whole.

"In recent years, our Council has been investing heavily in schools across the Borough, expanding schools’ capacity by hundreds of places.

“Education is the cornerstone of a vibrant community. By investing in our schools, we are investing in our future.

“As more people are choosing Telford and Wrekin as a place to live and raise a family, we are firmly committed to continue this investment.

“We want to create hundreds more school places to ensure every local child and young person can attend a local school and benefit from modern facilities.

“We’re delighted that the school will be able to accommodate an extra 60 Year 7 pupils from September and are excited to see the new classrooms taking shape during phase two of the works.”