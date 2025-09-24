Early symptom of new Covid strain to look out for as cases soar across the country

The XFG strain, nicknamed “Stratus”, makes up nearly 40 per cent of current Covid cases, according to the latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The World Health Organisation (WHO) is keeping a close watch on the variant after rising cases and hospital stays were reported in parts of South East Asia.

Cases in Britain remain steady, but doctors say the risk has not gone away. With winter approaching, people are being urged to stay alert to Covid symptoms and check if they qualify for a vaccine this autumn.

Dr Amanda Doyle, NHS England’s National Director for Primary Care and Community Services, said: “The threat from flu and Covid is very real and each winter we see hundreds of thousands in hospital because of these viruses. Vaccination is our best defence and can save lives. I urge mums-to-be, parents of young children and teenagers, and anyone eligible to get their jabs as soon as possible.”

What is Stratus?

Stratus is a sub-variant of Omicron, formed from earlier strains LF.7 and LP.8.1.2. It was first spotted in a sample on 27 January 2025. There are two types, XFG and XFG.3, but XFG now makes up almost 38 per cent of all recorded cases, making it the UK’s leading strain.

Symptoms

Covid symptoms remain much the same: a new cough, high temperature, loss or change of taste or smell, sore throat, headache, tiredness and nausea.

Stratus may show one early sign – a hoarse or raspy voice before the usual symptoms begin.

Who can get the vaccine?

This autumn the jab is offered to:

Adults aged 75 and over

Older adult care home residents

People with weakened immune systems, including some children

The rules have changed since last year, when people aged 65 to 74 and those in wider risk groups were also included.

Those classed as immunosuppressed include people who have had organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplants, are receiving chemotherapy or radiotherapy, are on long-term steroids, have HIV, or have certain blood cancers or genetic conditions.

Booking a jab

If you are eligible you can book online through the NHS website in England, NHS Inform in Scotland, or HSC in Northern Ireland. You can also arrange it through your GP or local pharmacy.

The autumn vaccination programme runs from 1 October 2025 until 31 January 2026. For more details on symptoms and eligibility visit NHS.uk.