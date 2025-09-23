West Midlands to see period of autumnal warmth - what is the weather forecast for the West Midlands this week?

The Met Office is forecasting rising temperatures for the West Midlands this week, after a period of unsettled weather in the region.

On Thursday September 25, temperatures are expected to be around and above average, with forecasted top temperatures of 18°C in Birmingham, 19°C in Coventry, 18°C in Stoke-on-Trent, 18°C in Wolverhampton, 18°C in Solihull, 20°C in Worcester, 18°C in Dudley, 18°C in Shrewsbury, 19°C in Herefordshire and 19°C in Lichfield.

What causes warm weather during autumn?

Explaining autumnal warmth, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill says: “Usually at this time of year, the jet stream, that fast ribbon of air moving higher in the atmosphere, strengthens. That's because the temperature contrast between the cooler poles and the warmer equator increases. This usually leads to some wet and windy weather for the UK.

“But sometimes the jet stream buckles or meanders, a bit like a lazy river, and when that happens, it can lead to high pressure building. And high pressure means the air is sinking, which then suppresses the cloud and leads to clear skies and sunshine.

“If the high is positioned just right, we can be dragging in our air from the south or southeast. And so we could get some very warm air from the Near Continent or even North Africa.

“Sea surface temperatures around the UK are at their highest during early autumn, having absorbed all that summer heat and that heat can then help boost our air temperatures.”

Met Office West Midlands forecast

Wednesday September 24

Another dry and bright start with mist and fog quickly clearing through the morning. Staying dry with sunny intervals, and perhaps a little warmer than Tuesday. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Thursday September 25 to Saturday September 27

Settled through much of this week with temperatures slowly on the rise. A little cloudier each day, and an increasing chance of showers. Rain arriving in the west later Friday.