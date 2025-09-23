International Day of Birmingham 2025: 12 incredible events to celebrate the global alliance of Birmingham’s with Joe Lycett

The historic alliance of Birmingham cities around the world - championed by Brummie comedian Joe Lycett - is being celebrated for a second year tomorrow (Wednesday, September 24).

In 2024, Joe embarked on a delightfully daft cross-Atlantic road trip, exploring the world’s many Birminghams, handily all in North America.

There are a host of events running throughout the day - and everyone is invited to join in as organisers say: “Calling all Brummies, honorary Brummies, and anyone who loves Birmingham, make sure to grab a glass of local tap water, belt out “Alright Bab!” at full volume, and join the fun.”

The inaugural International Day of Birmingham

In 2024, Joe embarked on a delightfully daft cross-Atlantic road trip, exploring the world’s many Birminghams, handily all in North America.

With support from the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, he officially designated September 24th as International Day of Birmingham - a day when Birminghams worldwide will celebrate their shared Brummie heritage with a collective chant of “Alright Bab.”

This year, celebrations will take place at different venues and locations across the city starting with a flashbab-flashmob and “Alright Bab” chant led by the Lord Mayor in Colmore Square from 1pm and a flag raising in Victoria Square.

Amongst the day’s activity, there will be a free photography exhibition to visit at Zellig in the Custard Factory, a screening at the Old Rep and an opportunity to create your own paper mâché Mr Egg as part of Mr Eggshibition at the Nest.

There is also a 6-kilometre running tour around Birmingham with buildings being lit up across the city to celebrate the second International Day of Birmingham.

International Day of Birmingham (photo by Jack Rogers)

Here’s a full list of your local West Midlands events to celebrate the International Day of Birmingham 2025

United States of Birmingham: Images from a road trip at Zellig, Custard factory - 9am to 9pm. Free entry - full details: https://www.idob.co.uk/photography-exhibition City Centre Celebration at Colmore Square and Victoria Square 1pm. Free includes Flash Bab and music dancing a free Curly Wurlys, Collective ‘Albright bab’ chant led by the Lord Mayor and flag raising. Full details https://www.idob.co.uk/city-centre-celebration Brummie Bazar at Custard Factory Courtyard from 3pm. Free entry. Full details https://www.idob.co.uk/brummie-bazaar Industry Chinwag: The Making of Joe Lycett’s United States of Birmingham at the Old Rep at 5pm. Entry fee is £2. Full details https://www.idob.co.uk/industry-chinwag Babs Big Blowout at the Old Crown in Digbeth from 5pm with entertainment from Tat Visio, Janice Connolly, Tal Davies and more. Entry fee £1. Full details https://www.idob.co.uk/babs-big-blowout Scavenger Hunt at The Nest on Gibb Street in Digbeth at 5pm. Free entry. Full details https://www.idob.co.uk/scavenger-hunt Egg Painting Workshop with Tat Vision at the Old Crown in Digbeth at 5pm. Entry £2. Full details https://www.idob.co.uk/egg-painting Mr Eggshibition at The Nest on Gibb Street in Digbeth at 5pm in honour of unofficial Birmingham mascot Mr Egg. Free entry. Full details https://www.idob.co.uk/mr-eggshibition IDOB 6km Run at The Goodsyard in the Jewellery Quarter at 6.30pm. Free entry. Full details https://www.idob.co.uk/goodsyard-idob-run Thunderbirds 60th Anniversary Double Bill at the Mockingbird Cinema in the Custard Factory. Tickets £12/ Cons. Full details https://www.idob.co.uk/thunderbirds Lighting Up The Library at Library of Birmingham at 7pm. Free entry. Full details https://www.idob.co.uk/city-centre-celebration Who Loves Ya Bab? At the Old Rep at 8pm. Professor Carl Chinn hosts a double bill of Birmingham on screen, past and present followed by a Q&A with Joe Lycett. Tickets £16.50. Full details https://www.idob.co.uk/who-love-ya-bab

International Day of Birmingham with Joe Lycett (photo by Jack Rogers)

'This incredibly precious day'

Joe Lycett said “‘I am looking forward to once more celebrating this incredibly precious day in the global calendar by shouting ‘alright bab’ with the Lord Mayor before sinking 6-8 pints and inhaling a King Kebab at 3am.”

Lord Mayor Councillor Zafar Iqbal MBE said “Last year, we made history with the inaugural International Day of Birmingham. From the brass band parade to the hoisting of the United States of Birmingham flag, it was a joyful celebration of Brummie pride.

"I am very proud that the event is returning for a second year, and this year is set to be another wonderful celebration of everything brilliant about Birmingham.

"I know it will be a great showcase of the spirit and humour of our city not only in the UK but also Birminghams across the world. I hope as many people as possible can get involved with a great programme of Brum-based events and activities and celebrate the second International Day of Birmingham.”