Videos will explain rail disruption to passengers and what to do next

The videos, named visual disruption maps, will be produced within half an hour of a major incident being confirmed, the rail industry said.

Sign up today to get all the latest news headlines from the West Midlands delivered straight to your inbox with the Express & Star’s free newsletter

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

Passengers will be able to watch the videos on National Rail Enquiries’ website, app and social media accounts.

Fewer services are running on West Midlands Trains this morning due to a lack of crew

They will feature a presenter standing in front of a map, telling passengers what has happened, how services are affected, and their options to reach their destination.

The visual disruption maps will be produced at the National Rail Communications Centre in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, between 7am and 10pm on weekdays and between 7am and 7pm at weekends.

This is through a cross-industry partnership involving the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), Network Rail and train operators.

Similar videos ahead of planned or upcoming disruption, such as from engineering work, have been produced since December last year.

More than 250 of these videos have been released, receiving a total of nearly 700,000 views.

RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr said: “Delays can be stressful, especially when they disrupt plans, moments and time with your loved ones.

“We always do our best to keep trains running smoothly, but when disruption does happen, customers want clear and timely information they can trust.

“Visual disruption maps bring a human face and voice to real-time events, helping people to travel with confidence when journeys don’t go as planned.

“By including subtitles and British Sign Language wherever possible, we are ensuring these updates are accessible to everyone.

“This national rollout marks a step in how we communicate with customers and demonstrates our commitment to putting their needs first.”