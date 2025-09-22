Historic Shrewsbury shop to become pizza takeaway after planners' green light

The former Adlard's Tobacconists in the town has been the focus of an application from the owners of the successful Shrewsbury pizza restaurant, Dough & Oil.

The application requested permission to open a takeaway restaurant in the Shoplatch premises - as well as the part-retrospective approval for three apartments upstairs.

It was actually the second attempt to secure planning permission for the business, after a previous proposal was withdrawn earlier this year.

The withdrawal of the previous application came after council officers raised concerns about the plans for the extraction system from the kitchen, and worries that the noise and smell could impact nearby residents.

Those issues have been resolved with a second application which set out amended plans for the extraction system deemed acceptable by planning officials.

The decision means that the shop will come back into use for the first time since Adlard's, the town's long standing tobacconists, closed in 2021.

The business had been a fixture of the Shrewsbury high street, based at the shop since 1943.

John Adlard pictured in 1949, the year he took over the shop.

A decision note issued by the council states that the apartment proposal has already been approved under separate plans and adds: "The change of use of the ground floor and cellar from retail to a hot food takeaway is also acceptable in principle as it would maintain an active and continuous street frontage and would not result in an over concentration or undue dominance of non-retail uses in this Shrewsbury town centre secondary shopping area.

"It has been satisfactorily demonstrated that the proposed extraction system would have no adverse impact on residential amenity with regards to noise and odour, and it is considered that the proposed activity associated with the proposed use and opening hours would not result in any significant adverse impact in this town centre location where there are a variety of late-night premises in the locality."

As part of the application listed building consent has also been requested for the changes - including to the appearance of the shopfront, which is within Shrewsbury's protected conservation area.

The council says the plans will improve the area and preserve the building in the long-term.

It states: "Subject to compliance with the recommended conditions, and the conditions attached to the concurrent Listed Building consent, it is considered that the proposal is an improvement of the existing shop front and would preserve and enhance the character and appearance of the building, the street scene and the conservation area.

"The new commercial use of the ground floor and the use of the upper floors as residential will help ensure the long-term future maintenance and preservation of the listed building.