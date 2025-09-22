Shahid Hussain, aged 25, drove a Peugeot 208 on Queensway between the Leegomery and Shawbirch roundabouts in Telford on August 25 this year.

A breath test found he had 59 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit in England and Wales of 35mcg.

Hussain, of Manor Road, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with alcohol above the legally specified limit.

Magistrates banned him from driving for three years and four months, and fined him £120.

Hussain was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £48 victim surcharge, leaving him with total costs of £253.