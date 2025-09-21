'You must be prepared for custody': Dangerous driver warned after seriously injuring man and woman in Shrewsbury crash
A dangerous driver has admitted seriously injuring two people in a crash in Shrewsbury.
Benjamin Hampson, aged 44, injured a man and a woman in a collision in Harlescott Lane on October 19 last year. He was driving a Honda Civic.
Hampson, of Claverley Crescent, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.