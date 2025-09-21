Nicholas Smith, aged 38, stole £190 worth of stock from the store on Wrekin Retail Park, Wellington on August 4 this year.

Smith, of Weybridge, Woodside, Telford, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to one count of theft from a shop. He has had numerous prison sentences for shoplifting in recent years.

This time magistrates ordered him to pay £154 in compensation to Boots, and to serve another 28 days behind bars.