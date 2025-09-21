Firefighters tackle 'serious' blaze at school near Oswestry

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that a number of fire teams are tackling a blaze at St Martins School on Moors Bank, St Martin's, near Oswestry, this evening.

The fire service confirmed that they are treating the incident as 'serious', and five fire service vehicles are in attendance.

While not many details were able to be confirmed by the fire service at this stage, images being circulated online show a large plume of smoke rising from above the building, with a number fire service vehicles sitting nearby.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that a blaze has taken place at St Martins School near Oswestry

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We can confirm that firefighters are currently tackling a fire on Moors Bank, St Martins."