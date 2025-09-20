Shropshire Star
Telford motorist, 34, who took cannabis gets road ban and hefty legal bill

A motorist who was caught in possession of cannabis and driving with the drug in his system has been banned from the road.

By Nick Humphreys
Matthew Davies, aged 34, drove a Vauxhall Zafira on Brookside Avenue, Brookside, Telford on May 21 this year.

A drugs test found he had 8.4 micrograms of delta-9-THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for accidental exposure to the class B drug, is 2mcg.

