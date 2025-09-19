The incident happened on the A456 Worcester Road, Tenbury Wells yesterday (Thursday, September 18, 2025) at around 4.55pm.

A spokesperson for Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said on social media yesterday evening: “Incident - road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles A466 Newnham Bridge. Assisting to make the scene safe. West Mercia Police directing traffic.

“Avoid area. Road remains blocked.”

The AA’s traffic website is showing no delays in the area this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.