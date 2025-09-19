The town council said they received a report of a leak at the Offa’s Dyke centre toilets recently.

The toilets only re-opened in August after a £25,000 refurbishment.

Powys County Council secured the Brilliant Basics grant funding and carried out the refurbishments and the toilets will now be run and looked after by Knighton Town Council which has taken on a recurring annual lease.

Town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff told members at the September meeting; “There was water coming in from the ceiling over the weekend. It’s a flat roof and there is a drain in the roof and leaves had collected and the water was dripping through a pinhole that could not otherwise be seen.

“All it needs is for the drain to be cleared of leaves particularly during the autumn when the leaves come off the trees.

“There wasn’t any time for any damage to the done to the toilets.”

Members agreed to ask a local contractor to have a look and clear the leaves to prevent a leak happening again.