Aerial views capture hundreds of Jaguar and Land Rovers during ongoing cyber attack in Warwickshire

Aerial views capture hundreds of vehicles at Jaguar Land Rover's National Distribution Centre in Baxterley, Atherstone, Warwickshire. September 17, 2025. // The cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is a "digital siege" that is seeing supply chain workers "laid off in their hundreds", an MP has said. Liam Byrne, chair of the Commons business and trade committee and Labour MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill & North Solihull, said: "We fear if the government doesn't step up soon, people will be laid off in their thousands." The firm said on Tuesday factory production would not resume until 24 September at the earliest and apologised for the ongoing disruption. The hack happened more than two weeks ago and has forced the company to shut down computer systems and halt production.

