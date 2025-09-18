Banned motorist who drove high-powered Mercedes on M54 in Telford gets fine and points on her licence
A banned motorist who drove a high-powered Mercedes on the M54 has been fined and given points on her licence.
Tracy Smith, aged 56, drove a Mercedes C Class on Shropshire’s only motorway between Ketley and Wellington in Telford on August 2 this year.
Smith, of Old Hall Road, Featherstone, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified and without insurance.
Magistrates fined her £180 and ordered for her licence to be endorsed with six penalty points.
Smith was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £72 victim surcharge, leaving her with a total of £337 to pay.